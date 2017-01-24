Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush recovering from pneumonia

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush are pictured in Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, U.S. in this January 23, 2017 handout photo. Jim McGrath via Twitter/Handout via REUTERS

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, who has been in a Houston hospital for 10 days with pneumonia, is improving and has been sitting up, talking with physicians and returning phone calls, a spokesman for his office said on Tuesday.

Bush, the country's oldest living ex-president at 92, on Monday was moved out of the intensive-care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital, where has been since Jan. 14 after experiencing shortness of breath.

"President Bush had another good night's rest at Houston Methodist Hospital as he continues to recover from pneumonia," spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

He did not indicate when Bush might leave the hospital.

Former first lady Barbara Bush, 91, was discharged from the same hospital on Monday after being treated for bronchitis. She was admitted last Wednesday as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing, he said.

She visited her husband on Tuesday, McGrath said.

The couple marked their 72nd wedding anniversary on Jan. 6.