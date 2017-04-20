FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush to remain in hospital
April 20, 2017 / 7:49 PM / 4 months ago

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush to remain in hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush arrives on the field to do the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, U.S. on February 5, 2017.Adrees Latif/File Photo

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush will remain in a Houston hospital at least through Thursday night as he recovers from his second bout of pneumonia this year, a family spokesman said.

"No change in President @GeorgeHWBush's condition to report today," spokesman Jim McGrath said on his Twitter feed on Thursday.

Bush, 92, was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for a cough that was later diagnosed as a mild case of pneumonia, McGrath has said. He said the former president would stay at least through Thursday night.

In his earlier bout with pneumonia, Bush spent more than two weeks at Houston Methodist in January, much of it in the intensive care unit.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bill Trott

