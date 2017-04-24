FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush staying in hospital few more days
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 24, 2017 / 9:51 PM / 4 months ago

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush staying in hospital few more days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former president George H.W. Bush (L) is visited in Houston Methodist Hospital by his son George W. Bush as the senior Bush extended his stay in hospital in Houston, Texas, U.S. in this photo released on April 20, 2017. Courtesy Jim McGrath/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush will remain for a few more days in a Houston hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia, the hospital said on Monday.

Houston Medical Center said Bush, 92, "continues to be in good spirits and is resting comfortably."

"Mr. Bush will remain in the hospital for a few more days of observation, and his medical team hopes to discharge him by the end of the week," it said in a written statement.

A spokesman for the former president, Jim McGrath, directed Reuters to the hospital statement.

Bush, who served in the White House from 1989 to 1993 and is the father of former President George W. Bush, was admitted to the hospital on April 14 for a cough that was later diagnosed as a mild case of pneumonia, McGrath has said.

In an earlier bout with pneumonia, Bush spent more than two weeks at Houston Methodist in January, much of it in the intensive care unit.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.