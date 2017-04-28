Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush discharged from hospital

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush arrives on the field to do the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, U.S. on February 5, 2017.

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush was discharged on Friday from a Houston hospital where he was treated for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, a family spokesman said.

Bush, 92, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 14 for a cough that was later diagnosed as a mild case of pneumonia, spokesman Jim McGrath has said.

After Bush recovered from the pneumonia, the hospital said on Tuesday that he would need to extend his stay through the end of the week for treatment of chronic bronchitis.In January, the former Republican president spent more than two weeks at Houston Methodist, much of it in the intensive care unit, during a previous bout with pneumonia.

His wife Barbara, 91, had an overlapping stay at the same hospital for treatment of bronchitis.

Bush, the nation's oldest living ex-president, served a single term in the Oval Office as America's 41st commander-in-chief from 1989 through 1993.

He is the father of former Republican president George W. Bush, who served two terms from 2001 through 2009, and former Florida governor Jeb Bush, who unsuccessfully sought the 2016 Republican nomination for president.

The elder Bush also was vice president for eight years during Ronald Reagan's two terms as president before being elected to the White House himself. He defeated former Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis, the Democratic nominee, in 1988.

Bush lost his 1992 reelection bid to Democrat Bill Clinton.