FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actress Cameron Diaz and rocker Benji Madden marry: People
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 6, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Actress Cameron Diaz and rocker Benji Madden marry: People

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hollywood star Cameron Diaz and rocker Benji Madden got married in their Los Angeles home on Monday, People magazine reported.

Diaz, 42, and Madden, 35, had been dating since May and got engaged shortly before Christmas, People reported.

“We couldn’t be happier to begin our new journey together surrounded by our closest family and friends,” the couple told the magazine.

Diaz, a Golden Globe-nominated actress, most recently starred in the film “Annie,” a reworking of the Tony-winning 1977 Broadway musical of the same name.

Madden is best known for performing in the rock bands Good Charlotte and The Madden Brothers with his twin brother Joel Madden.

A representative for the couple told People that the two were married at “an intimate ceremony at their home in Los Angeles.”

Representatives for Diaz and Madden could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.