Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher expecting first child

(Reuters) - Singer Carrie Underwood and her pro hockey player husband Mike Fisher are expecting their first child, the couple announced on Twitter on Monday.

Underwood, 31, posted a picture titled “In honor of Labor Day,” in which she posed with the couple’s dogs which wore t-shirts, one saying “I‘m going to be a big sister” and the other “I‘m going to be a big brother.”

After the photo confused some followers and fans who asked whether the couple was getting another dog or having a baby, Fisher clarified it was a baby, adding: “But maybe another dog too.” It will be the couple’s first child.

Multiple Grammy-award winner Underwood, who rocketed to stardom when she won the “American Idol” television competition, and Fisher, a center with the Nashville Predators, married in 2010.