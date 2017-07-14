FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 minutes ago
Former President Carter released from Canadian hospital after dehydration
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 14, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 7 minutes ago

Former President Carter released from Canadian hospital after dehydration

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter sits after delivering a lecture on the eradication of the Guinea worm, at the House of Lords in London, Britain February 3, 2016.Neil Hall

(Reuters) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was discharged on Friday from a hospital in Canada where he received treatment after becoming dehydrated while working at a charity house-building project, the Carter Center said.

Carter, 92, became unsteady while attending a Thursday morning event at the site of a building project with Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organization promoting affordable home ownership, according to a statement from the Carter Center, which is based in Atlanta.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.