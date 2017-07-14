Former President Carter released from Canadian hospital after dehydration

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter sits after delivering a lecture on the eradication of the Guinea worm, at the House of Lords in London, Britain February 3, 2016.

(Reuters) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was discharged on Friday from a hospital in Canada where he received treatment after becoming dehydrated while working at a charity house-building project, the Carter Center said.

Carter, 92, became unsteady while attending a Thursday morning event at the site of a building project with Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organization promoting affordable home ownership, according to a statement from the Carter Center, which is based in Atlanta.