Deejay Casey Kasem in stable condition in Washington
#Entertainment News
June 2, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

Deejay Casey Kasem in stable condition in Washington

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. television and radio personality Casey Kasem appears on the "American Top 40 Live" show in Los Angeles April 24, 2005. REUTERS/Lee Celano

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Radio personality Casey Kasem, whose family has been locked in a legal battle over his care, is in stable condition in a Washington State hospital, the spokesman for the deejay’s children said on Monday.

Danny Deraney, the spokesman for Kasem’s children from his first marriage, said the family was still waiting for test results on his condition.

Kasem, 82, who is suffering from of a form dementia, was taken to a hospital after suffering from apparent lung and bladder infections as well as bed sores, Kasem’s sister-in-law, Mary Kasem, told NBC News on Sunday.

Kasem’s daughter, Kerri Kasem, last month was granted control over her father’s care after Kasem’s wife, Jean, had taken him from Los Angeles to Washington without notice.

The deejay most famous for his weekly top 40 countdown radio show and voice-over work, suffers from Lewy body disease, a form of dementia with symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease and hallucinations.

Kasem’s children from a first marriage and Jean Kasem have been locked in a legal tussle over the deejay’s care and visitation rights.

Jean Kasem’s attorney, Craig Marcus, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
