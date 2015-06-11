FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Robert Chartoff, producer of 'Rocky' films, dead at 81: CNN
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 11, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

Robert Chartoff, producer of 'Rocky' films, dead at 81: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oscar-winning producer Robert Chartoff, who was behind the hit boxing films “Rocky” and “Raging Bull,” died on Wednesday in California at the age of 81, CNN reported.

Chartoff’s daughter, Julie Chartoff, told CNN he died at his Santa Monica home surrounded by family, adding: “He was an amazing father and person; there are no words.”

Chartoff shared an Oscar for Best Picture with his partner Irwin Winkler for the 1976 film “Rocky”, which was written by and starred Sylvester Stallone, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDB). The pair would go on to produce the rest of the films in the series, according to IMDB.

He was nominated for another Oscar in 1981 for producing Martin Scorsese’s biopic of boxer Jake La Motta, “Raging Bull,” which starred Robert De Niro.

His most recent film, “Creed,” a continuation of the “Rocky” series, is in post-production.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.