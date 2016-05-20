FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singer Cher turns 70, fans pay tribute
#Entertainment News
May 20, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Singer Cher turns 70, fans pay tribute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, May 20 (Reuters) - - Singer and actress Cher turned 70 on Friday, prompting fans to take to Twitter to celebrate the pop diva’s career spanning over five decades.

The California native gained musical recognition as part of duo Sonny & Cher in the 1960s before embarking on a solo career that made her a household name, with hits such as “Dark Lady,” “If I Could Turn Back Time” and “Believe.”

Fans marked the occasion by posting their favorite pictures of the music star, who has some 25 studio albums, a Grammy Award as well as an Oscar to her name, on Twitter.

Reporting By Reuters Television

