Recording artist Chris Brown poses at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California, in this file photo dated April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES Police surrounded the Los Angeles home of Chris Brown on Tuesday in response to a pre-dawn 911 call from a woman there who asked for help, and media reports said the woman claimed the pop star had pointed a gun at her.

Brown, 27, denied any wrongdoing and said in posts on Instagram that he had woken up to find police outside and that they would need a warrant to enter the property in the Tarzana neighborhood in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

"This morning, around three o'clock, officers responded to a radio call for a woman requiring assistance. The incident involved the residence of Mr. Chris Brown, where officers responded and met with that person," Lieutenant Chris Ramirez of the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters at a press conference.

Ramirez said the LAPD's robbery-homicide division would lead the investigation and interview any potential witnesses.

TMZ.com said the apparent stand-off outside Brown's home was triggered by an unnamed woman who had been a guest at the house on Monday night, and who told police the singer had pulled a gun on her. The woman has since left the house, TMZ said.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the woman said Brown had pointed a gun at her in a violent rage and that she had run outside to call police.

TMZ showed live-streamed images of police and fire vehicles stationed outside Brown's home and reported that his attorney, Mark Geragos, had also gone to the scene.

Geragos could not be reached by Reuters for comment.

In 2009, Brown assaulted his then girlfriend Rihanna, and in 2015 he finished a lengthy term of probation, community service and domestic violence classes. Brown has also been involved in several other incidents involving violence.

"I don't sleep half the damn night I just wake up to all these ... helicopters, choppers is around, police out there at the gate," Brown said on an Instagram video.

"What I do care about is you are defacing my name and my character and integrity," he added, saying he had done nothing wrong and criticizing police actions.

"I don't care y'all going to stay playing with me like I'm the villain out here, like I'm going crazy ... good luck when you get the warrant or whatever you need to do. You're going to walk right up in here and you're going to see nothing you idiots," he added.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Leslie Adler)