Timeline: Bill Cosby's career and accusations against him

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bill Cosby, who personified the model American father through his long-running television program, “The Cosby Show,” was charged on Wednesday with aggravated indecent assault over an alleged incident in 2004.

It is the first criminal case involving the 78-year-old comedian after years of mounting accusations that Cosby drugged, and in numerous cases, sexually assaulted dozens of women in incidents dating back decades. He has repeatedly denied the charges.

Here is a timeline of Cosby’s career:

July 12, 1937

William Henry Cosby Jr. is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1955 - 1960

Enlists with the U.S. Navy Medical Corps.

1963 - 1966

Appears as a comedian on variety and talk shows such as “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “The Jack Paar Program” and “The Dean Martin Show.”

January 1964

Weds Camille Hanks, to whom he is still married.

September 1965

Gets his big break as a character on the television show “I Spy” for which he wins Emmy Awards for in 1966, 1967 and 1968.

September 1969

“The Bill Cosby Show” begins a two-year run on television.

September 1972

“Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids,” an animated television show based on a character Cosby developed during his standup comedy routines, is launched. The show runs for six seasons.

September 1984

“The Cosby Show” airs for the first time, featuring Cosby as Cliff Huxtable, the patriarch of an upper-middle class African- American family in Brooklyn, New York. The show, which is heavy on family values, runs for eight seasons, including five as the No. 1 rated television show in America.

January 2000

Actress Lachele Covington files police report saying that Cosby sexually abused her. Reports say Cosby was not questioned or charged.

January 2005

Former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand, alleges that a year earlier, Cosby had tricked her into taking drugs before he sexually assaulted her at his home in Philadelphia.

February 2005

Lawyer Tamara Green says Cosby drugged and groped her when she was a 19-year-old model in the 1970s.

March 2005

Constand files a civil lawsuit against Cosby. The court papers say 13 other women with similar allegations are prepared to testify as anonymous “Jane Doe” witnesses against Cosby.

June 2005

Beth Ferrier, one of 13 “Jane Doe” witnesses, goes public with allegations that Cosby drugged her and sexually assaulted her more than two decades earlier.

June 2006

Barbara Bowman, another of the “Jane Doe” witnesses, comes forward.

November 2006

Cosby settles Constand’s civil lawsuit for an undisclosed amount of money. None of the “Jane Doe” witnesses testify.

October 2014

Comedian Hannibal Buress calls Cosby a rapist during a stand-up comedy routine. A video of the routine goes viral on the Internet, renewing attention to the allegations of sexual assault against Cosby.

November 2014

Former aspiring actress Barbara Bowman writes in a Washington Post op-ed that Cosby assaulted her on multiple occasions in 1985, when she was 17, including one occasion when he drugged her at his New York City brownstone.

December 2014

The U.S. Navy revokes Cosby’s status as an honorary chief petty officer.

Three more women come forward with allegations against Cosby in a press conference called by lawyer Gloria Allred, who now represents 29 of the more than 50 women who have made accusations against Cosby.

Judy Huth launches a sexual battery lawsuit against Cosby, who she said molested her in the Playboy Mansion in 1974 when she was 15 years old.

2014 - 2015

Several television networks cancel reruns of “The Cosby Show” amid the allegations of sexual assault.

July 2015

Unsealed court documents from Constand’s civil case against Cosby in 2005 show that Cosby admitted that he had obtained Quaaludes with the intent of giving the sedatives to young women in order to have sex with them.

December 2015

Lawyers for Cosby file a defamation countersuit against seven of the comedian’s accusers.

Prosecutors charge Cosby with aggravated indecent assault against Constand in 2004.