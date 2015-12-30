FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cosby arraigned on charges related to alleged sex assault; bail set at $1 million
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
December 30, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

Cosby arraigned on charges related to alleged sex assault; bail set at $1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

ELKINS PARK, Pa. (Reuters) - Comedian Bill Cosby was arraigned in Pennsylvania on Wednesday on charges related to an alleged sexual assault against a woman at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004, and a judge set bail at $1 million.

Cosby made a brief appearance before the judge in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, but he entered no plea during the hearing. The entertainer, seen in television footage dressed in a heavy gray sweater, carrying a cane, and escorted by law enforcement officers, made no public statement when he entered or left the courtroom.

Earlier Wednesday, Montgomery County prosecutors announced the first criminal charge ever filed against the entertainer related to any of the dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct against him, some of which date back for decades.

Reporting by Daniel Kelley; Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.