Bill Cosby enters Montgomery County Courthouse for the second day of his pre-trial hearing in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chloe Elmer/Pool

NORRISTOWN, Pa. A slew of women who say Bill Cosby lured them into sexual assaults with promises of friendship or career advice could show that the comedian was a serial predator who preyed on his victims for decades, Pennsylvania prosecutors argued on Wednesday.

Judge Steven O'Neill of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas is weighing whether to allow prosecutors to call 13 accusers as witnesses at Cosby's trial next year, in addition to the woman whose allegations of sexual abuse form the basis for the case.

A defense lawyer for the comedian, Brian McMonagle, asserted that the women's claims are "ancient, remote, incredible and uncorroborated" and would rob Cosby of his right to a fair trial.

Cosby, 79, faces sexual assault allegations from about 50 women altogether, though the Pennsylvania case is the only criminal prosecution to result. The actor, who built a family-friendly image as the star of "The Cosby Show" television comedy, has denied any wrongdoing.

The two-day hearing, which began on Tuesday, is crucial for both sides. If prosecutors prevail, Cosby would face a parade of trial witnesses describing attacks going back four decades.

If not, Cosby's defense lawyers could focus on undermining just one account: that of Andrea Constand, whose allegations of a 2004 drug-fueled sexual assault led to the Pennsylvania charges.

The lead prosecutor, Kevin Steele, acknowledged that reality on Wednesday.

"Without this evidence, we would be forced to rely on what I'm sure will be argued is the uncorroborated testimony of the victim," he told O'Neill.

But McMonagle said the prior accusations were inconsistent and lacking details like specific dates, making it impossible to defend against them.

Cosby's lawyers emphasized that every one of the 13 accusers came forward after Constand and that most are clients of celebrity civil rights lawyer Gloria Allred, who was sitting in the courtroom.

The use of "prior bad act" evidence is typically disallowed to avoid unfairly prejudicing jurors against the defendant based on actions unrelated to the case at hand. But prosecutors can be permitted to introduce such evidence if it shows a clear pattern of behavior.

Steele said the accounts from Constand and the 13 other women share "remarkable similarities." In each case, he said, Cosby targeted young women, established trust and then offered them intoxicants to incapacitate them.

But McMonagle argued the opposite, saying the alleged assaults bore little resemblance to Constand's case based on their locations and the specific allegations.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Scott Malone and Tom Brown)