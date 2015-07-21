Bill Cosby seeks court sanctions against accuser over deposition leak

(Reuters) - Comedian Bill Cosby filed court papers on Tuesday calling for sanctions against a woman accusing him of sexual assault, saying she breached a confidentiality agreement and legal protocol in the public release of his full deposition from a 10-year-old civil case.

Cosby, 78, made the filing in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia in answer to recent motions by Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee who alleged that the comedian tricked her into taking drugs before he sexually assaulted her.