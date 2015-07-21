FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bill Cosby seeks court sanctions against accuser over deposition leak
July 21, 2015 / 11:25 PM / 2 years ago

Bill Cosby seeks court sanctions against accuser over deposition leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Comedian Bill Cosby performs at The Temple Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Barry Gutierrez

(Reuters) - Comedian Bill Cosby filed court papers on Tuesday calling for sanctions against a woman accusing him of sexual assault, saying she breached a confidentiality agreement and legal protocol in the public release of his full deposition from a 10-year-old civil case.

Cosby, 78, made the filing in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia in answer to recent motions by Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee who alleged that the comedian tricked her into taking drugs before he sexually assaulted her.

Writing and reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel from New York; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
