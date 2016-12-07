FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
David Beckham's son Cruz, 11, releases debut music single
December 7, 2016 / 11:24 PM / in 10 months

David Beckham's son Cruz, 11, releases debut music single

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Cruz Beckham, the 11-year-old son of soccer star David Beckham and his fashion designer wife Victoria, launched his music career on Wednesday, releasing a song about Christmas for charity.

Proceeds from his debut single “If Everyday Was Christmas” will go to the Global’s Make Some Noise charity, which supports projects for disadvantaged children and youths in Britain.

“It’s two of my favorite things: singing and Christmas and it’s amazing to put them together,” the young Beckham told the Capital Breakfast radio show.

The youngster, whose mother was part of the hugely successful Spice Girls band, launched an Instagram account this week, drawing some 148,000 followers.

He has three siblings, including older brothers Brooklyn and Romeo, who have previously worked with fashion label Burberry.

Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Richard Lough

