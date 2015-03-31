Cynthia Kelly, sister of California governor, dies at 81: newspaper

(Reuters) - Cynthia Kelly, the sister of California Governor Jerry Brown, died over the weekend, the Sacramento Bee newspaper reported on Monday. She was 81.

The paper, citing former state treasurer Kathleen Brown who is also Kelly’s sister, said she likely died of heart failure and had been ill since the fall of last year.

“She was the ultimate mother, housewife, consumed with raising her family,” Brown told the paper.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.