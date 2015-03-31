FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cynthia Kelly, sister of California governor, dies at 81: newspaper
March 31, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

Cynthia Kelly, sister of California governor, dies at 81: newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cynthia Kelly, the sister of California Governor Jerry Brown, died over the weekend, the Sacramento Bee newspaper reported on Monday. She was 81.

The paper, citing former state treasurer Kathleen Brown who is also Kelly’s sister, said she likely died of heart failure and had been ill since the fall of last year.

“She was the ultimate mother, housewife, consumed with raising her family,” Brown told the paper.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Himani Sarkar

