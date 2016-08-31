Wawrinka wins revenge against Verdasco
NEW YORK Two-times grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka dealt Fernando Verdasco a rare first-round loss at the U.S. Open, sweeping aside the Spaniard in straight sets on Tuesday.
PRAGUE Czech gymnast Vera Caslavska, whose seven gold medals made her the country's most decorated Olympic athlete, has died at the age of 74 after a long illness, according to text messages sent by the head of the Czech Olympic Committee to co-workers.
Newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes also reported her death.
Caslavska's medals included golds in the 1964 and 1968 Olympic Games.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Louise Ireland)
NEW YORK Two-times grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka dealt Fernando Verdasco a rare first-round loss at the U.S. Open, sweeping aside the Spaniard in straight sets on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Eugenie Bouchard slumped to a first-round defeat at the U.S. Open on Tuesday but the Canadian might yet leave Flushing Meadows a big winner with her lawsuit against the grand slam and United States Tennis Association still to hit the courts.
NEW YORK Australian Bernard Tomic courted controversy yet again when he fired lewd comments toward a heckler at the U.S. Open during his first-round upset loss to Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur on Tuesday.