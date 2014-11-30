FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer star David Beckham and son unhurt in UK car crash
November 30, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

Soccer star David Beckham and son unhurt in UK car crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

David Beckham and his son Brooklyn Beckham watch a model present a creation during the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Retired English soccer star David Beckham and his teenage son Brooklyn were involved in a car crash outside Arsenal’s training ground in Hertfordshire, north of London, but did not suffer any injuries, according to a source close to Beckham.

“David and Brooklyn did not suffer any injuries and as I understand it both passengers in the other vehicle were unharmed. David and Brooklyn were shaken by the accident but thankfully OK,” added the source, who declined to be named.

The Telegraph newspaper said Beckham, 39, the former England captain, was picking up his 15-year-old son when his Audi RS6 was involved in a collision with another car but were saved by the deployment of the car’s airbags.

Brooklyn, who plays for Arsenal under-16s, had just finished a match against Brighton’s under-16s, the Telegraph said in its online edition.

Reporting by Michael Holden in London; Writing by Sandra Maler; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
