Johnny Depp, Amber Heard divorce, ending 'volatile' relationship

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard privately settled their divorce case, the actors said in a joint statement on Tuesday, a day ahead of a court hearing on the status of a restraining order that Heard had filed against Depp.

The settlement ending the 15-month marriage comes after weeks of highly publicized claims of domestic violence by Heard, 30, and counterclaims of financial blackmailing by Depp, 53.

"Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile but always bound by love," Depp and Heard said in a statement.

"Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future."

Cast member Amber Heard and husband Johnny Depp pose during the premiere of the film "The Danish Girl," in Los Angeles, California November 21, 2015. Kevork Djansezian/File Photo

The statement said Heard "will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity" and that there would no further public comment.

Depp, one of Hollywood's top actors and box-office draws with franchises such as "Pirates of the Caribbean," married Heard, known for "Friday Night Lights," in February 2015 after meeting on the set of the 2011 film "The Rum Diary."

The Los Angeles Superior Court released a statement saying the hearing on the restraining order was canceled and an order had been filed to dismiss it.

Heard obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, citing domestic violence, days after she had filed for divorce. She said in court filings that Depp was abusive to her throughout their marriage and that it culminated in an argument in May in which he hurled a cell phone into her face and shattered various objects in her apartment.

In a counter argument, Depp's lawyer said in court papers that Heard was "attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse."