9 months ago
Leonardo DiCaprio lunches in Edinburgh to support the homeless
November 17, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 9 months ago

Leonardo DiCaprio lunches in Edinburgh to support the homeless

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio accepts the Hollywood Documentary Award for "Before the Flood" at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., November 6, 2016.Mario Anzuoni - RTX2S84R

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Oscar winner and Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio visited a cafe in Edinburgh, Scotland on Thursday to raise awareness of the plight of homelessness.

The actor, well known for his roles in "The Revenant" and "Titanic", stopped in for lunch at "Home" a restaurant that serves Scottish and French cuisine and spends its profits on projects supporting the homeless.

Crowds of fans braved the wet weather to catch a glimpse of DiCaprio, who signed autographs before eating at the cafe.

Fellow Hollywood actor George Clooney visited a sister cafe "Social Bites" in Edinburgh last year.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Adela Suliman; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
