FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reality TV star Diem Brown dies of cancer at age 32
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
November 14, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

Reality TV star Diem Brown dies of cancer at age 32

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Reality TV star Diem Brown, who gained fame on the MTV show “Real World/Road Rules Challenge,” died on Friday in New York after battling cancer, People magazine reported. She was 32.

“Diem was a true fighter and brought passion to everything she touched,” MTV said in a statement. Brown had chronicled her fight against the disease in a blog for People.com.

When Brown joined MTV in 2006 to appear on “Fresh Meat,” she revealed that she had ovarian cancer. After surgery and chemotherapy, she returned to the network to appear in “The Duel.”

Brown was again diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and used her experience to become a patient advocate. She hosted an MTV.com special that year for young cancer patients and founded a gift registry site for people experiencing medical hardship.

On Tuesday, Brown tweeted, “I need prayers and advice. My doctors are seemingly giving up but I won’t and can’t roll over. Whatever option I have to live I‘m grabbing.”

Brown’s friends expressed their grief on Twitter.

“Hard to say with a heavy heart and teary eyes, fly high @DiemBrownMTV #RIP,” tweeted actress Brittany Baldi.

Chet Cannon, who appeared in MTV’s “Real World: Brooklyn,” said, “I believe in a heaven and I have not doubt she was received lovingly on the other end.”

Reporting by Patricia Reaney, Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.