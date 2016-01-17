FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singer Celine Dion's brother dies days after death of her husband
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 17, 2016 / 1:24 AM / 2 years ago

Singer Celine Dion's brother dies days after death of her husband

Laila Kearney

1 Min Read

Canadian singer Celine Dion speaks during a news conference before her concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada August 27, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The 59-year-old brother of award-winning Canadian singer Celine Dion died after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, two days after the death of Dion’s husband, her representatives said in a statement.

Daniel Dion, the eighth oldest of 13 siblings, “passed away peacefully” surrounded by family at the La Maison Adhémar-Dion care center in Québec, Canada, the statement posted on the singer’s website said.

Celine Dion, 47, asked for privacy after she announced on Thursday the death of her husband and long-time manager, René Angélil, at the age of 73 after fighting throat cancer.

Angélil, who discovered Dion when she was 12 years old and drove her career to stardom, married her in 1994.

The couple have three sons, René-Charles, 14, and 5-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.