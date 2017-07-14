Rapper DMX charged with tax evasion: U.S. Attorney's Office

FILE PHOTO: Rapper DMX holds up his award after being named Male Entertainer of the Year at the 14th annual Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles March 4, 2000.

(Reuters) - American rapper DMX was charged in federal court in Manhattan with income tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York said on Thursday.

Earl Simmons, 46, of Yonkers, New York, surrendered to law enforcement agents on Thursday and is due to appear in federal court in Manhattan on Friday, federal prosecutors said.

According to an indictment unsealed on Thursday, DMX is accused of engaging in a multiyear scheme to conceal millions of dollars of income from the Internal Revenue Service and to avoid paying $1.7 million of tax liabilities.

"For years, Earl Simmons, the recording artist and performer known as DMX, made millions from his chart-topping songs, concert performances and television shows," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement announcing the charges.

"But while raking in millions from his songs, including his 2003 hit 'X Gon' Give it to Ya,' DMX didn't give any of it to the IRS," it said.

Simmons was charged with tax evasion, evasion of assessment of income tax liability, corruptly endeavoring to obstruct the due administration of IRS laws and the failure to file a U.S. individual income tax return.