'Everybody Loves Raymond' actress Doris Roberts dies
April 19, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

'Everybody Loves Raymond' actress Doris Roberts dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actress Doris Roberts arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, California November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES - - The Hollywood community is mourning the loss of veteran actress Doris Roberts, who died on overnight on Sunday  at the age of 90.

The five time Emmy award winning actress reportedly passed away from natural causes.

Roberts, whose long career stretched decades through television, stage and film, is best known for her role as Marie, the over-involved mother of Ray Romano in the long running hit television series, “Everyone Loves Raymond”.

