PHOENIX A briefcase containing about $3 million in jewelery was stolen from a bus being used by Grammy-winning rapper Drake on his latest concert tour, Phoenix police said on Wednesday.

An unidentified suspect is believed to have snatched the briefcase after boarding the bus at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday at the Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix, police spokesman Sergeant Vince Lewis said.

He said the bus was being used for a Phoenix show featuring Drake and his fellow rapper Future. It was apparently unoccupied at the time and the jewelery did not belong to Drake, according to Lewis.

Video from surveillance cameras at the scene was being reviewed by Phoenix police detectives, he added.

Drake and Future were appearing in the city's downtown as part of the "Summer Sixteen Tour," which began in July, according to the event website. It was scheduled to resume on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

A representative for Drake declined to comment on the case on Wednesday and further details were not immediately available.

