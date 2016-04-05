Actress Drew Barrymore to divorce

U.S. actress Drew Barrymore poses for photographers at the European premiere of the film "Miss You Already" in London September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall - RTS1MHN

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore and her husband Will Kopelman are divorcing, according to a statement from the couple released to People magazine.

“Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family,” they said in the statement.

“Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on...Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority.”

Barrymore and Kopelman married in 2012 and have two children together.

The actress was previously married to bar owner Jeremy Thomas in March 1994, filing for divorce less than two months later, and comedian Tom Green in July 2001, with Green filing for divorce less than six months later.