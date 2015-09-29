FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela's star conductor Dudamel defends silence on politics
#Intel
September 29, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Venezuela's star conductor Dudamel defends silence on politics

Daniel Wallis

3 Min Read

Venezuela's classical music superstar Gustavo Dudamel conducts a concert at the foreign ministry headquarters in Caracas February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files

(Reuters) - Venezuela’s classical music superstar Gustavo Dudamel said on Tuesday he is deeply moved by protests in his home country and the United States, but will not take a public position or align himself with a political side in either nation.

In an op-ed article published in the Los Angeles Times, the 34-year-old director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela said joint performances by both groups starting in Los Angeles could provide a stage for demonstrations.

“I am not naive ... It is possible that protesters will attempt to use the concerts to signal their support for or opposition to government policies in Venezuela,” Dudamel wrote.

In what the conductor described as a “thrilling” moment that will highlight Latino pride in his adopted hometown, both orchestras will unite to play the complete symphonies of Beethoven beginning on Tuesday.

Dudamel has been the target of fierce criticism from some in Venezuela’s opposition who believe he should have used his fame to denounce what they see as the many failings of the country’s socialist government.

Dudamel said lots of people tried to tell him what he ought to believe.

“Now I wish to speak for myself,” he wrote.

“I am neither a politician nor an activist. Although I am aware that even something as benign as conducting an orchestra may have deep political ramifications, I will not publicly take a political position or align myself with one point of view or one party in Venezuela or in the United States.”

He said he deeply respects and has been profoundly moved by peaceful protests in both countries.

“I feel their passion and I hear their voices. But I do not agree with them on every issue,” he wrote.

“At the same time, I have respect for Venezuela’s leaders and the offices they hold, although, again, I do not agree with every decision they make.”

Dudamel is the best-known alumni of Venezuela’s renowned “El Sistema” program, which has taught classical music to children from poor neighborhoods since the mid-1970s.

El Sistema had instilled in him the values of equality, fairness and opportunity, the conductor wrote, adding that he feels compelled to remain above the political fray.

“To those who believe I have been silent too long, I say this: Do not mistake my lack of political posturing for a lack of compassion or beliefs,” Dudamel wrote.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
