FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eddie Murphy to be honored with Mark Twain prize for humor
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 9, 2015 / 10:05 PM / 2 years ago

Eddie Murphy to be honored with Mark Twain prize for humor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Comedian Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Comedian Eddie Murphy, famed for his roles in films like “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Trading Places,” will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor this year, bestowed by the Kennedy Center.

Murphy is the 18th humorist to be honored with the award and follows television comedians Jay Leno in 2014 and Carol Burnett in 2013, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts said on its website on Thursday.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Kennedy Center and to join the distinguished list of past recipients of this award,” Murphy said on the website.

The Kennedy Center called the 54-year-old Murphy “the most commercially successful African-American actor in the history of the motion picture business.” Like many American comedians, he got his big break when he joined the cast of late-night variety show “Saturday Night Live.”

Murphy will be feted in a gala performance featuring fellow comedians at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on Oct. 18.

Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.