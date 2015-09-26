FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rapper Fetty Wap injured in New Jersey collision, TMZ reports
#Entertainment News
September 26, 2015 / 11:36 PM / 2 years ago

Rapper Fetty Wap injured in New Jersey collision, TMZ reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rapper Fetty Wap performs a medley on stage during the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

(Reuters) - Rapper Fetty Wap, a rising star in hip hop, was injured on Saturday when he collided with a vehicle while riding his motorcycle in his hometown of Patterson, New Jersey, celebrity website TMZ reported.

TMZ posted photos from the scene of the crash, including one that appeared to show Fetty Wap, 24, on the ground next to a Suzuki motorcycle, and another one that seemed to show paramedics wheeling away the recording artist on a stretcher.

DJ Louie Styles, who has worked with Fetty Wap, said on Twitter that the rapper was in good shape. He posted a photo of Fetty Wap looking alert with a brace around his left calf as he received treatment in what appeared to be a hospital room.

Police in Patterson, New Jersey, could not be reached for comment and Fetty Wap’s representatives did not immediately return calls or emails.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, had his singles “Trap Queen,” “My Way,” “679” and “Again” land on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

He dropped his first full-length album, the eponymous “Fetty Wap,” on Friday.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and Karen Brooks in Austin; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
