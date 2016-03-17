Singer and actor Frank Sinatra's son dies at 72

Singer Frank Sinatra Jr. smiles after performing at the 46th annual Thalians Ball in Los Angeles, California, in this October 13, 2001, file photo. Frank Sinatra Jr., the son of legendary actor and singer Frank Sinatra, has died, the Peabody Auditorium said on March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen/Files

(Reuters) - Frank Sinatra Jr., the son of famed singer and actor Frank Sinatra who carved out his own career as a singer and conductor, died on Wednesday at age 72, his sister said.

“The Sinatra family mourn the untimely passing of their son, brother, father, uncle, Frank Sinatra, Jr. of cardiac arrest while on tour in Daytona, Florida,” his sister, Nancy Sinatra, said on her Facebook page. “Sleep warm, Frankie.”

Sinatra was set to perform several of his father’s songs at the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach on Wednesday night, but the event was canceled when the singer fell ill, the auditorium said in a statement on Facebook.

“Frank Sinatra Jr. has passed away,” it said. “Our love to his family and friends.”

At the age of 19, a group of men kidnapped Sinatra at gunpoint in 1963 from a Lake Tahoe casino and held him captive until his father paid a $240,000 ransom. The group was later arrested and the ransom recovered.

Sinatra was just starting his career in music at the time and was kidnapped. His career never reached the starry heights of the elder Sinatra, but he did act as conductor and musical director in the final years of his father’s career.

Frank Sinatra Jr. holds his fist in the air as he talks of a salute that is often given to his sister, Nancy Sinatra (L), as veterans rights advocate Artie Muller (R) looks on during the dedication ceremony for Sinatra's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California in this May 11, 2006, file photo. Frank Sinatra Jr., the son of legendary actor and singer Frank Sinatra, has died, the Peabody Auditorium said on March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Sinatra Jr. was in Daytona Beach on Wednesday and set to perform his show “Sinatra Sings Sinatra,” which would have included his renditions of his father’s greatest hits as well as first-hand recollections of “Ol’ Blue Eyes.”

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that he died at the Halifax Health Medical Center. Sinatra Jr. told the newspaper recently that he never felt ashamed not reaching his father’s level of fame.

Singer Frank Sinatra Jr. performs at the 15th annual Society of Singers ELLA Awards in Beverly Hills, California September 12, 2006. Singer Johnny Mathis is being honored with the ELLA Award for his musical career and his humanitarian work. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

“I think in my generation, when I came along in the early ‘60s, the type of music that was in vogue in society in those days had moved on to another kind of music,” he told the News-Journal. “I was trying to sell antiques in a modern appliance store.”

As news of his death spread, entertainers took to social media to pay their respects.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Frank Sinatra Jr and send my sympathy to (sisters) Tina and Nancy and the Sinatra family,” crooner Tony Bennett said on his Twitter account.

Frank Sinatra Sr died of a heart attack in 1998.