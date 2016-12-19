FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Eight facts about actress Zsa Zsa Gabor
December 19, 2016 / 1:31 AM / 8 months ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are eight facts about Zsa Zsa Gabor, sometime actress and frequent bride, who died on Sunday at age 99.

* Gabor was born on Feb. 6, 1917, in Budapest and had two sisters, Eva and Magda, who also moved to Hollywood to work in show business.

* She appeared in more than 30 movies but eventually ended up in low-budget films with such titles as "Queen of Outer Space" and "Picture Mommy Dead."

* In the final episode of the 1960s television series "Batman," Gabor played a villainess who used hair dryers to steal information from men's brains.

* She said she began calling everyone "dah-ling" because she had trouble remembering names.

* Gabor's nine husbands were Turkish diplomat Burhan Belge; hotel magnate Conrad Hilton; actor George Sanders, who later married her sister Magda; New York businessman Herbert Hutner; oilman Joshua Cosden; Barbie doll designer Jack Ryan; her divorce lawyer Michael O'Hara; Count Felipe de Alba of Mexico; and Frederic Prinz von Anhalt.

* The marriage to de Alba was annulled because her divorce from O'Hara was not final at the time of the wedding.

* She was the author of the books "How to Catch a Man, How to Keep a Man, How to Get Rid of a Man," "Zsa Zsa Gabor's Complete Guide to Men" and "One Lifetime Is Not Enough."

* Gabor once summed up her attitude toward marriage by saying: "Getting divorced just because you don't love a man is almost as silly as getting married just because you do."

Writing by Bill Trott in Washington; Editing by Diane Craft and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
