Tyson Gay of USA reacts after his men's 4 X 100m relay was disqualified in the final at the 2016 Rio Olympics in an August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, one of the three suspects in connection with the shooting death of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay's 15-year-old daughter Trinity Gay, is shown in this Lexington Police Department photo released in Lexington, Kentucky, U.S. on October 16, 2016. Courtesy Lexington Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

D'markeo Taylor, 19, one of the three suspects in connection with the shooting death of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay's 15-year-old daughter Trinity Gay, is shown in this Lexington Police Department photo released in Lexington, Kentucky, U.S. on October 16, 2016. Courtesy Lexington Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Chazerae Taylor, 38, one of the three suspects in connection with the shooting death of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay's 15-year-old daughter Trinity Gay, is shown in this Lexington Police Department photo released in Lexington, Kentucky, U.S. on October 16, 2016. Courtesy Lexington Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

A combination photo shows three suspects in connection with the shooting death of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay's 15-year-old daughter Trinity Gay, L-R, Chazerae Taylor, 38, D'markeo Taylor, 19, and Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, in Lexington Police Department photoc released in Lexington, Kentucky, U.S. on October 16, 2016. Courtesy Lexington Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Authorities in Kentucky have charged three men, including a father and son, in connection with the shooting death of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay's 15-year-old daughter outside a restaurant over the weekend, police said.

Trinity Gay was caught in an exchange of gunfire between the occupants of two vehicles at about 4 a.m. local time on Sunday in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in her hometown of Lexington, police said.

She was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Father and son Chazerae Taylor, 38, and D'markeo Taylor, 19, were charged with wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting. Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, was charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Lexington police said in a statement late on Sunday.

"Investigators determined that Middlebrooks was in the parking lot and fired multiple shots at the time of the incident," the police statement said.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Condolences poured in from track stars and officials, including Olympic sprinter Lolo Jones and the USA Track and Field organization.

"Sending our thoughts and prayers to (Tyson Gay) and his loved ones as they mourn the tragic & senseless loss of his daughter, Trinity," USA Track & Field, the sport's national governing body, wrote on Twitter.

Like her father, Trinity attended Lafayette High School, where she was a promising track competitor.

"Our hearts are broken," the school district said in a statement.

Gay, 34, who was born in Lexington, won three gold medals at the World Championships in 2007 in Osaka, Japan, taking titles in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4x100m relay. He set the U.S. record in the 100-meter sprint two years later.

Gay, who made his Olympic debut in 2008, won a silver medal with the 4x100 meters relay team at the 2012 Games in London. But he lost the medal after testing positive for a banned substance in 2013.

He has since competed in multiple Summer Olympics, most recently in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In an interview with the sports editor of NBC-affiliate Lex 18 television early on Monday, Gay appeared to be in shock.

"She didn't make it. I'm so confused," Gay said. "She was just here last week for fall break. It's so crazy."

(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)