Koenigsberg retiring as GE Capital Markets chief
February 10, 2015 / 7:07 PM / 3 years ago

Koenigsberg retiring as GE Capital Markets chief

Leela Parker Deo

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global head of GE Capital Markets Stewart Koenigsberg has announced his retirement and is expected to leave the company later this year, a GE Capital spokesperson confirmed.

Koenigsberg stepped into the chief role in June 2013, succeeding Kristi Colburn upon her retirement after 19 years with GE.

Koenigsberg joined GE Capital in 1989. Before taking the helm of the capital markets group, he held a series of executive leadership positions including roles with GE Capital’s commercial real estate, corporate finance and capital markets businesses.

John Martin, president and chief executive officer of GE Antares Capital, a unit of GE Capital, will replace Koenigsberg. Martin is one of the founding partners of Antares Capital, which was acquired by GE in 2005.

In turn, David Brackett, a senior managing director at GE Antares, will replace Martin as president and CEO of the Chicago-based unit that lends to private equity backed middle market businesses.

GE Capital is the finance arm of General Electric Co.

Reporting By Leela Parker Deo; editing by Michelle Sierra and Lynn Adler

