Actress Glenn Close to return to Broadway in Edward Albee play
#Entertainment News
May 15, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

Actress Glenn Close to return to Broadway in Edward Albee play

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Actress Glenn Close arrives at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Triple Tony-award winning actress Glenn Close will return to Broadway later this year after a 20-year absence, starring opposite John Lithgow in a new production of Edward Albee’s “A Delicate Balance.”

Close, 67, will appear in a limited 18-week run of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play that begins previews on Oct. 20 and opens a month later.

The actress, who has also been nominated for six Academy Awards, last appeared on Broadway in the musical “Sunset Boulevard,” winning a Tony in 1995 for her portrayal of the aging actress Norma Desmond.

She also picked up Tony awards for “Death and the Maiden” in 1992 and “The Real Thing” in 1984.

In “A Delicate Balance,” Close and Lithgow, 68, who won a Tony for “The Changing Room” and “Sweet Smell of Success,” will play a married couple coping over the course of a weekend with the return of their 36-year-old daughter after her fourth marriage breakup and the visit of friends.

Scottish actress Lindsay Duncan, 63, a double Tony winner for “Private Lives” and “Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” will play Close’s alcoholic sister in the play that had its Broadway premiere in 1966.

Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
