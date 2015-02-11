FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS sportscaster Anthony reaches deal on prostitution charge
February 11, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

CBS sportscaster Anthony reaches deal on prostitution charge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former NBA player Greg Anthony attends a panel discussion at a Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California, in this January 11, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Suspended CBS Sports basketball analyst Greg Anthony reached a plea agreement with authorities on Wednesday to a charge of soliciting prostitution, a court spokeswoman said.

Anthony will have the misdemeanor charge dropped if he does 32 hours of community service, the spokeswoman for the District of Columbia Superior Court said.

Anthony will perform the community service in Florida as part of the deferred prosecution agreement, she said.

Anthony, 47, a former National Basketball Association player, was arrested in a Washington hotel room on Jan. 16 after responding to an online advertisement posted by investigators, according to police.

According to charging documents, Anthony allegedly arranged to meet an undercover officer at a hotel and agreed to pay $80 for sex.

CBS suspended him indefinitely after the arrest. Anthony has apologized to his wife, family and colleagues.

Anthony joined CBS in 2008 as lead studio analyst for college basketball coverage. He had been in Washington to announce the Michigan State-Maryland basketball game in College Park, Maryland.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott

