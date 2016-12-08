Bill Gross, co-founder and co-chief investment officer of Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), speaks at the Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago, Illinois, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK The wife of Pacific Investment Management Co co-founder Bill Gross is seeking a divorce after 31 years of marriage.

Sue Gross, who has featured in many of her husband's widely followed investment outlook letters, filed a petition on Nov. 22 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

She is represented by celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, according to the court document. Wasser could not be immediately reached for comment.

Seth Lubove, a spokesman for Bill Gross, declined to comment on the divorce petition.

Once known as the "Bond King," Gross left Pimco in September 2014, eight months after second-in-command Mohamed El-Erian quit after the two clashed over how to run the firm.

Gross, with a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes, sued the firm and its parent Allianz SE (ALVG.DE) for $200 million, saying a "cabal" of executives drove him out of the bond fund giant he helped found.

After leaving Pimco, Gross joined Janus Capital Group Inc (JNS.N), where he runs the $1.7 billion Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund.

