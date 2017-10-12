FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York police say investigating 2004 claim of Weinstein sex assault
October 12, 2017 / 3:41 PM / 4 days ago

New York police say investigating 2004 claim of Weinstein sex assault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Producer Harvey Weinstein and fashion designer Georgina Chapman at the 89th Academy Awards, Oscars Vanity Fair Party, Beverly Hills, California, U.S., Feb 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York City Police Department said on Thursday it is investigating an allegation of sexual assault by movie producer Harvey Weinstein in 2004.

“The NYPD is investigating an allegation of sex assault from 2004,” the department said in a statement.

Asked by Reuters in an email whether the investigation involved Weinstein, a spokesperson said in an email “Yes.”

Weinstein spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister replied “no comment” when asked by email about the NYPD investigation.

The Hollywood producer has previously denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

“Based on information referenced in published news reports the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter,” the NYPD also said, adding that no filed complaints had yet been identified.

The NYPD investigation follows allegations by numerous women that Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them over the past three decades.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Alden Bentley

