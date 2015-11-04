FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former congressman Howard Coble dies in North Carolina
#Politics
November 4, 2015 / 2:39 PM / 2 years ago

Former congressman Howard Coble dies in North Carolina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - Former congressman Howard Coble, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives longer than any other North Carolina Republican, has died after an extended hospital stay.

The 84-year-old, known on Capitol Hill for his colorful madras jackets and fedora hats, died late on Tuesday in Greensboro, North Carolina, WFMY television reported, citing Coble’s brother. He had been hospitalized in September after complications from skin cancer surgery and later was moved to a rehabilitation facility.

“He was a true statesman and represented his constituents with passion and effectiveness,” said U.S. Senator Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican.

Coble retired from office in January. He was first elected to the U.S. House in 1984 and represented the state’s Republican-leaning 6th District.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
