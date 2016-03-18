Wrestler Hulk Hogan wins $115 million in sex tape suit against Gawker

Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, sits in court during his trial against Gawker Media, in St Petersburg, Florida March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times/Pool via Reuters

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Reuters) - A Florida jury awarded Hulk Hogan $115 million on Friday after finding the Gawker website violated his privacy by publishing a sex tape of the celebrity wrestler.

Hogan sought $100 million in damages over the edited video that Gawker posted online in 2012. The case weighed a celebrity’s right to privacy in the Internet age against freedom of the press as protected under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.