Wrestler Hulk Hogan wins $115 million in sex tape suit against Gawker

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Reuters) - A Florida jury awarded Hulk Hogan $115 million on Friday after finding the Gawker website violated his privacy by publishing a sex tape of the celebrity wrestler.
Hogan sought $100 million in damages over the edited video that Gawker posted online in 2012. The case weighed a celebrity’s right to privacy in the Internet age against freedom of the press as protected under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
