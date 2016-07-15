FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mick Jagger, 72, to become father for eighth time
July 15, 2016 / 9:34 AM / a year ago

Mick Jagger, 72, to become father for eighth time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 72, is to become a father again for the eighth time.

A spokesman for the veteran rock band on Friday confirmed media reports saying that Jagger's girlfriend, 29-year-old American ballerina Melanie Hamrick, was pregnant.

Jagger, who turns 73 on July 26, already has seven children. He became a great-grandfather in 2014.

Jagger's band mate Ronnie Wood became a father again at the age of 68 in May, when his wife Sally, 38, gave birth to twin girls.

Reporting By Mike Davidson; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

