FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former 'Star Wars' child actor arrested after high-speed chase
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 23, 2015 / 8:00 PM / in 2 years

Former 'Star Wars' child actor arrested after high-speed chase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The former child actor who played a young Anakin Skywalker in 1999’s “Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace,” was arrested in South Carolina after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Jake Lloyd, now known as Jake Broadbent, was charged last week with resisting arrest and failing to stop for a police car’s blue flashing light, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Monday.

The sheriff’s office spokesman, Sgt. Kyle Strickland, said the former actor had legally changed his last name to Broadbent from Lloyd.

Broadbent, 26, is being held on a $10,700 bail at the Colleton County Detention Center, about an hour away from Charleston.

The chase occurred after officers attempted to pull over Broadbent but he instead sped up and started passing cars and “driving in a reckless manner ... and endangering the safety of the motoring public,” according to the statement. 

He drove his car off the road, through a fence and into a wooded area where he came to a stop after crashing into some small trees, police said.

In addition to “The Phantom Menace,” the actor starred in 1996’s “Jingle All the Way,” opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger. His last role, according to movie database IMDB.com, was in 2005’s “Madison.”

Reporting by Robert Mezan for Reuters TV; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by David Gregorio and Steve Orlofsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.