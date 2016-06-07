FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Jamie Lee Curtis turns Orc at 'Warcraft' premiere
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 7, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

Jamie Lee Curtis turns Orc at 'Warcraft' premiere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - With her face painted green and feathers in her horned headpiece, actress Jamie Lee Curtis made quite a statement at the premiere of the film "Warcraft" on Monday, even though she is not even in the movie.

Sporting a long burgundy gown with a cape and cane, Lee Curtis said she was in the role of "a woman Orc shaman", as she attended the premiere with her son, Thomas Guest, who was similarly dressed.

"Warcraft" is a fantasy film based on the "Warcraft" video game series, a multiplayer online role-playing game which features characters such as elves, dwarves, orcs and trolls.

It was not the first time Jamie Lee Curtis had donned a costume to match a gaming theme, as she showed up in a mask, claws and flesh-colored top as Vega, a character from the "Street Fighter" games series at last year's Evolution Championship Series (EVO) annual esports event.

Reporting by Rollo Ross; Writing by Karishma Singh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.