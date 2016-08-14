FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Japanese boy band SMAP disappoints fans by announcing break-up
#Entertainment News
August 14, 2016 / 3:19 AM / a year ago

Japanese boy band SMAP disappoints fans by announcing break-up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Members of Japanese pop music group SMAP (from L) Goro Inagaki, Takuya Kimura, Shingo Katori, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, Masahiro Nakai perform during their concert in Beijing, September 16, 2011.China Daily

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese boy band SMAP will break up at the end of the year, its promoter said on Sunday, disappointing legions of fans in Japan and Asia just seven months after its members pledged to stay together.

The five-man group, which formed in 1988 when its members were in their teens, will split on December 31, Johnny & Associates said in a statement, adding that all members would continue solo careers.

"We apologize for the trouble we have caused. Please forgive us for having led to a result like this. We are so sorry," group leader Masahiro Nakai said, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The break-up attracted wide media coverage on Sunday, and distraught fans took to Twitter to express their sadness at the group's demise.

SMAP, whose name stands for "Sports Music Assemble People" had averted a break-up in January, leading to a collective sigh of relief, even from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In its heyday the group packed venues around Asia and sang for Chinese leaders. Its 2003 single "The Only Flower in the World" sold over two million copies.

Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
