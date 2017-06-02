Jennifer Garner disowns post-Affleck dating story

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Jennifer Garner is not happy about a celebrity magazine story on her life post-divorce from actor Ben Affleck.

The "Miracles from Heaven" star, who filed for divorce in April nearly two years after the A-list Hollywood couple first split, took the rare step of distancing herself from a People magazine cover story that speculated about when she might start dating again.

Garner and Affleck's split in 2015 after a 10-year marriage has been one of the most talked-about breakups in Hollywood, especially as Affleck continued to live on the family property.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Garner said she wanted to set the record straight about any suggestions that the People magazine June 12 issue cover picture and story came from her.

"I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorize this article," Garner, 45, wrote.

FILE PHOTO: Actress Jennifer Garner attends the 'Danny Collins' premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York, March 18, 2015. Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

She added that it was "not unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant--with twins!--(Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they're easy to ignore.

"This isn't a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom's garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight.

"For what it's worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete," she wrote.

Affleck, 45, the director of Oscar-winning movie "Argo," announced in March that he had been in rehab for alcohol addiction and thanked Garner for her support. A month later they filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce has not been finalized.

The People magazine story quoted an unidentified insider as saying that Garner is focusing on the future and would eventually think about dating again.

People magazine said in a statement on Thursday that the publication "covers Hollywood stars beloved by our audience, and our story on Jennifer Garner is fair and truthful. To be clear, it does not include rumors and does not say she's pregnant. We wish her well."