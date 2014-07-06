FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson wed in Santa Barbara: People
July 6, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson wed in Santa Barbara: People

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actors Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson arrive on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

(Reuters) - Jessica Simpson married former NFL player Eric Johnson in southern California on Saturday, People magazine reported.

Simpson, 33, and Johnson, 34, tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, according to the magazine which received confirmation from the couple.

“We are overwhelmed with complete happiness and love having made our eternal commitment,” Simpson and Johnson said in a statement to People on Saturday.

The couple was joined by more than 250 guests, including Simpson’s sister Ashlee Simpson and her fiancé Evan Ross, Jessica Alba and Donald Faison.

The couple have two children, one-year-old Ace who served as a ring bearer and Maxwell, 2, who was a flower girl.

Simpson, a pop singer and Weight Watchers spokeswoman and Johnson, a former San Francisco 49ers tight end, began dating four years ago and became engaged in November 2010.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Kim Coghill

