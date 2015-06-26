FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jimmy Fallon injures hand, cancels 'Tonight Show' taping
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 26, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Jimmy Fallon injures hand, cancels 'Tonight Show' taping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jimmy Fallon, host of NBC’s “Tonight Show,” had minor surgery after injuring his hand in his New York apartment, his representative said, forcing the cancellation of Friday’s taping of the show.

The 40-year-old comedian is expected to make a full recovery.

“Hey guys, unfortunately tonight’s taping has been canceled,” NBC said on Twitter. “He’s totally fine, but we’ll be airing a repeat.”

The network said fans with tickets for the taping would be contacted about rescheduling.

Fallon replaced Jay Leno as host of the Comcast Corp-owned network’s flagship late-night talk show last year.

Reporting by Patricia Reaney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.