Ex-TV host Joan Lunden says she has breast cancer

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former U.S. television host Joan Lunden said on Tuesday she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has already begun chemotherapy

Lunden, 63, made the announcement on ABC’s “Good Morning America” program, the show she co-hosted from 1980-97.

“I heard those words that every woman fears and never wants to hear, ‘You have breast cancer,'” Lunden said alongside “GMA” host Robin Roberts, who herself has had breast cancer.

Lunden, who now works as a health advocate, said the tumor was found only after an ultrasound exam. She will also undergo radiation treatment and surgery.

Lunden said she expects to make a full recovery.

“Good Morning America” anchor Amy Robach said in April that she had completed her final round of chemotherapy for breast cancer that was diagnosed last year.