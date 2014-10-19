FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former 'American Idol' contestant Joanne Borgella dies at 32
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
October 19, 2014 / 3:45 AM / 3 years ago

Former 'American Idol' contestant Joanne Borgella dies at 32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Singer and model Joanne Borgella, who competed on “American Idol” in 2008, died on Saturday at age 32 after a battle with cancer, her family said on her Facebook page.

“With heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Joanne,” the family said in a statement, which did not say where Borgella had died.

The Long Island, New York-born Borgella made it to the top 24 on “American Idol” in 2008, three years after she appeared on reality series “Mo‘Nique’s Fat Chance” and won its contest to find the ideal plus-sized model. In recent years, she had modeled professionally and launched her own clothing line.

Borgella last year shared a video with her fans to say she was diagnosed with cancer and that it had spread to her chest. She had since chronicled her treatment on her Facebook page.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.